SBS news in Ukrainian – 30/10/2022

In this bulletin:
- At least 149 people died in Seoul during a crowd crush, with many more injured
- Several protests took place in Europe to show support to Iran
- A French-Australian NGO worker was kidnapped in Chad
- Australia has abandoned its opposition to a treaty banning nuclear weapons in a vote at the United Nations headquarters in New York
- Russia has accused the United Kingdom of being involved in what it's calling a "terrorist attack" on the Nord Stream
- Daniil Medvedev will face Denis Shapovalov at the final of the Vienna Open
***
