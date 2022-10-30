SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian – 30/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday

Published 30 October 2022 at 1:22pm
By Mariana Watson, Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin:
  • At least 149 people died in Seoul during a crowd crush, with many more injured
  • Several protests took place in Europe to show support to Iran
  • A French-Australian NGO worker was kidnapped in Chad
  • Australia has abandoned its opposition to a treaty banning nuclear weapons in a vote at the United Nations headquarters in New York
  • Russia has accused the United Kingdom of being involved in what it's calling a "terrorist attack" on the Nord Stream
  • Daniil Medvedev will face Denis Shapovalov at the final of the Vienna Open
This year’s Adelaide Film Festival is showcasing Ukrainian drama "Pamfir"

This year’s Adelaide film festival is showcasing works about Ukraine

Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.



Україна сьогодні – 30/10/2022

Ukraine today – 30/10/2022

This year’s Adelaide Film Festival is showcasing Ukrainian drama "Pamfir"