SBS News in Ukrainian - 17-01-2023

A Fair Work Commission decision to lift the minimum wage boosted wages for the lowest paid last year, giving more than 400,000 Australian an extra $40 a week.





The federal government has announced it will be delivering a new veterans and families hub in the north of Brisbane. The 5.4 million dollar grant to organisation 'Lives Lived Well' will go towards developing a centre to support veterans' employment, mental health, housing and advocacy. Veteran Affairs Minister Matt Keogh says it's important that families are included.





The Victorian police union claims that new regulations restricting officers' power to arrest people for public intoxication will make the state less safe.





The World Economic Forum is back this week after pandemic interruptions, gathering leaders from politics, business, the arts and global charities. A record 2700 delegates will meet at the event being held at Swiss ski resort Davos.

