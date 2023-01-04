SBS News In Depth

'Strengthen our defences' - Zelenskyy

The rubble of the temporary barracks in Makiivka

The rubble of the temporary barracks in Makiivka Source: AAP / TASS

Published 4 January 2023 at 12:34pm
By Allan Lee
Russia says it has struck back at Ukraine positions following the Ukrainian strike that destroyed a temporary barracks in Makiivka. Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country needs to strengthen its defences in the face of what he described as Russia’s plans to launch a new offensive.

