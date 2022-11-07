This hotline is helping Ukrainians impacted by war

The Witness to War, the free NSW-based phone service (1800 845 198) operates from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm, and employs 4 “bicultural workers” who offer support to distressed people in Ukrainian.
Witness to War: 1800 845 198
"Women's circle" project which aims to provide emotional support to newly arrived women from Ukraine
National mental help hotlines and services
- Lifeline: or call 13 11 14
- Mission Australia:
- Beyond Blue: or 1300 22 4636
- Headspace:
- Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467 or visit
- Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
- MensLine Australia: or call 1300 78 99 78
