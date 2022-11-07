This hotline is helping Ukrainians impacted by war

Available in other languages

The Witness to War, the free NSW-based phone service (1800 845 198) operates from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm, and employs 4 “bicultural workers” who offer support to distressed people in Ukrainian.





Witness to War: 1800 845 198





National mental help hotlines and services

Lifeline: lifeline.org.au or call 13 11 14

Mission Australia: missionaustralia.com.au

Beyond Blue: beyondblue.org.au or 1300 22 4636

Headspace: headspace.org.au

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467 or visit suicidecallbackservice.org.au

Kids Helpline: kidshelpline.com.au 1800 55 1800

MensLine Australia: mensline.org.au or call 1300 78 99 78

