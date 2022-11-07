SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

This hotline is helping Ukrainians impacted by war

Witness to War: 1800 845 198 Credit: Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

Published 7 November 2022 at 8:56pm
Presented by Mariana Watson
Available in other languages

A free multilingual telephone helpline for people impacted by overseas conflicts has been launched in NSW. Dasha Brailko and Svitlana Yakovenko talk about their work at the helpline.

The Witness to War, the free NSW-based phone service (1800 845 198) operates from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm, and employs 4 “bicultural workers” who offer support to distressed people in Ukrainian.

Witness to War: 1800 845 198

National mental help hotlines and services

