Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

The technology allows building blocks to be made from rubble Source: AP / Emilio Morenatti/AP

Published 2 October 2022 at 11:14pm
By Mariana Watson
Source: SBS 

Bohdan Mykytiuk is on a mission to get mobile crisis construction block factories to Ukraine. The technology, that allows building blocks to be made from rubble, enables both residential and non-residential premises to be built in a matter of days.