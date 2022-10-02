SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

زنی اوکراینی در حال گریه بعد از اصابت موشک به خانه‌اش

The technology allows building blocks to be made from rubble Source: AP / Emilio Morenatti/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 11:14pm
By Mariana Watson
Source: SBS

Bohdan Mykytiuk is on a mission to get mobile crisis construction block factories to Ukraine. The technology, that allows building blocks to be made from rubble, enables both residential and non-residential premises to be built in a matter of days.

Published 2 October 2022 at 11:14pm
By Mariana Watson
Source: SBS

Find out more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters dangerous new phase

The real, surprising reason artist painted over controversial Russian-Ukrainian soldier mural

Fast tracking refugees into new business

***
Advertisement
Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured military vehicle in the city of Severodonetsk, Donbas region, on 7 April, 2022.

Ukraine today – 02/10/2022

Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured military vehicle in the city of Severodonetsk, Donbas region, on 7 April, 2022.

Україна сьогодні – 02/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian – 02/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS новини українською – 02/10/2022