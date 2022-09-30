SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters dangerous new phase

Ukranian Forces Reclaim Territory Around Kharkiv

The results though have been fiercely rejected by Ukraine and the West, who've denounced the polls as "illegal" and a "sham". Credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Published 30 September 2022 at 10:50am
By Mariana Watson, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Russia's seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine is entering a dangerous new phase, with annexations of four Ukrainian provinces expected within days. Ukraine's president says any taking of its territory won't be tolerated and he's appealed to allies to send more weapons to the frontline.

Головне
  • The Russian-installed leaders of four partially-occupied Ukrainian provinces have formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to incorporate their territories into Russia
  • White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the outcome was "manipulated"
  • The European Commission has proposed an eighth package of sanctions against Russia
  • At a Russia-Georgia border crossing a protest has taken place, with people on the Georgian side voicing their opposition to allowing entry to those fleeing Russia
SBS News in Ukrainian - 29/09/2022

Ukraine Today - 29/09/2022

Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

