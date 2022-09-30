Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters dangerous new phase

Головне
- The Russian-installed leaders of four partially-occupied Ukrainian provinces have formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to incorporate their territories into Russia
- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the outcome was "manipulated"
- The European Commission has proposed an eighth package of sanctions against Russia
- At a Russia-Georgia border crossing a protest has taken place, with people on the Georgian side voicing their opposition to allowing entry to those fleeing Russia
