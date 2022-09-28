Ukraine Today - 29/09/2022

post, according to Ukrinform.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed about 58,150 Russian soldiers between February 24 and September 28, including 400 in the past day alone. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a

Also, Ukraine's defenders destroyed 2,312 (+6) main battle tanks, 4,889 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 1,381 (+3) artillery systems, 331 (+0) multiple rocket launchers, 175 (+0) air defense systems, 262 (+1) warplanes, 224 (+0) helicopters, 989 (+12) operational and tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 242 (+1) cruise missiles, 15 (+0) warships/cutters, 3,742 (+12) trucks and tankers, and 131 (+0) pieces of specialized equipment.





Russian troops attacked the Krasnopillia hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) in Sumy Oblast and damaged a high-voltage power line and private houses. Source:

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on