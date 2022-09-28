SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 29/09/2022

Ukraine cannot and will not put up with any attempts by Russia to seize any part of Ukrainian land. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his new video address. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 29 September 2022 at 9:50am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
29/09/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine cannot and will not put up with any attempts by Russia to seize any part of Ukrainian land. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his new video address.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed about 58,150 Russian soldiers between February 24 and September 28, including 400 in the past day alone. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a
post, according to Ukrinform.
Also, Ukraine's defenders destroyed 2,312 (+6) main battle tanks, 4,889 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 1,381 (+3) artillery systems, 331 (+0) multiple rocket launchers, 175 (+0) air defense systems, 262 (+1) warplanes, 224 (+0) helicopters, 989 (+12) operational and tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 242 (+1) cruise missiles, 15 (+0) warships/cutters, 3,742 (+12) trucks and tankers, and 131 (+0) pieces of specialized equipment.

Russian troops attacked the Krasnopillia hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) in Sumy Oblast and damaged a high-voltage power line and private houses. Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on
A total of 6,326 Ukrainian children have been found since the Russian invasion started. The relevant statement was made by the Ombudsman’s Office in Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Following the data from the Children of War state portal, as of September 28, 2022, a total of 241 children were listed as missing, 7,833 – deported, 6,326 – found,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform.
