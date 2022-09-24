SBS Ukrainian

Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

Pedestrians wearing face masks in Melbourne, Monday, July 18, 2022.

Published 24 September 2022 at 12:20pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Just-released figures from the 2021 Census show the proportion of the Australian population born overseas is rising. Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home. So what does that mean for the country?

New figures from the 2021 Census data have been released, and show Australia is becoming increasingly culturally and linguistically diverse.

The Australian Census provides the most accurate snapshot of the composition of contemporary Australia and the make-up of communities across the country.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics, that conducts the census every five years, says its figures show Australia's proportion of overseas-born and second-generation migrants has steadily increased since the 1947 Census, taken in the aftermath of World War II.
It counted 235,000 Australians that arrived in the ten years between 1948 and 1957, hailing from 140 countries.
Of these people, almost two out of three came from the big four source countries: England, Italy, Germany or the Netherlands.
In the last ten years, with 2.3 million new arrivals from over 200 countries who now call Australia home, those initial top four now only account for 2 in 5 arrivals, reflecting a much more diverse group of arrivals.
The new top four in order of size are: India, China, England and New Zealand.


