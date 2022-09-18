Australia pledges a further $3 Million in aid for Pakistan floods

Australia's government total pledge to pakistan flood relief is reached to $5 million Minister Ed Husic said that Australia stands with Pakistan through these very tough times

SBS Urdu is hosting a radiothon to raise money to support UNICEF Australia's Pakistan Flood Emergency Appeal.

The aid announcement on Sunday comes following an August 30 pledge of $2 million towards relief efforts in response to the devastating floods.





Federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said Australians have been "staggered by the truly devastating" floods in Pakistan.





"33 million people have been affected, homes, shops, businesses, crops either severely damaged or completely destroyed and the death toll has been heartbreaking," he told SBS Urdu on Sunday.



Advertisement

"Australia stands with Pakistan through these very tough times."





The initial pledge led to calls for an increase, including from Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi who called on the government to "pay their fair share".









Australia's pledge comes following calls from the United Nations for the international community to provide $160 million in aid for the disaster.





Pakistan's neighbour China committed $63.7 million, while the United States promised $44.3 million and the United Kingdom $25.4 million.





Australia's provided $75 million to Pakistan when it last faced catastrophic floods in 2010.





Pakistan said it would cost at least $14.6 billion to rebuild and repair the country.



People push a rickshaw through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan. Source: AP / Fareed Khan/AP



Monsoonal rains caused floods that displaced some of the country's poorest people.





Authorities said the overall death toll reached 1,481 this week, as waterborne diseases spread among flood victims.





On Friday, the Sindh provincial government confirmed 588 malaria cases with another 10,604 suspected, along with 20,064 cases of skin disease and 17,977 of diarrhoea.





The disaster has cast a light on global efforts to combat climate change, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling the lack of global attention "insanity" during a visit to flood-affected areas of Pakistan.



SBS Urdu Radiothon

SBS Urdu is hosting a Radiothon on Sunday to raise money to support UNICEF Australia's Pakistan Flood Emergency Appeal, and to share the message, “Pakistan, we stand with you and support affected communities”.





From 6 pm-8 pm, broadcasters and producers from SBS Radio’s Urdu program will lead two hours of special live coverage via radio, Facebook and SBS online.





Mr Husic extended the government's support for the initiative.





"I'm sure the generosity and warm spirit of everyday Australians combined with the hard work of your appeal today will also mean a great deal to people that have been affected."



The Radiothon will feature high-profile guests including Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, senior community leaders and other public figures.



I urge the community to support this appeal. Your generosity will make a difference Usman Khawaja





Donations can be made online at:



Listen to the SBS Urdu Radiothon, Sunday 18 September, 6pm-8pm AEST via SBS Radio or the SBS Radio app .



