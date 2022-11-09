"My only regret is that you are not with us": Emotional letter of the son on Abdul Qadir's induction into the Hall of Fame

Pakistan’s spin bowling legend Abdul Qadir has become the country’s seventh inductee into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame to join the prestigious list of cricketers from all over the world. His son Usman Qadir is a reserved member of Pakistani T20WC2022 squad currently in Australia. He shared the emotions on the news in an excluisve talk with SBS Urdu and echoed the same sentiments in an open letter released by the ICC.

L-R: Usman Qadir with his father, Abdul Qadir. Source: Facebook / Facebook/Usman Qadir

Following the ICC Hall of Fame announcement on 8 November 2022, open letters have been written to the inductees by those close to them, with their reactions to the news. Here, Usman Qadir writes to his father, Abdul.
Abdul Qadir
Source: Facebook
I am so proud that you are being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.It is a huge honour and an incredible achievement, and my only regret is that you are not still with us to accept this award.
Son of hall of fame inductee Usman Qadir
Leg spinner Usman Qadir
Source: Getty
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest legends who join the prestigious list of cricketing greats that make up the ICC Hall of Fame.
Qadir gives Peter Such advice
Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir (L), at the time of picture taken was living in Melbourne. In Picture he gives advice to England bowler Peter Such during net practice at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, prior to the start of the Fourth Ashes Test match against Australia. Credit: Ben Curtis/PA Images via Getty Images
Following a voting process Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Charlotte Edwards and Abdul Qadir become inductees number 107, 108 and 109 respectively.
I have tried to follow in your footsteps but I can never be you, you are a legend of this sport and in Pakistan
Usman Qadir
Courtesy: ICC
