"My only regret is that you are not with us": Emotional letter of the son on Abdul Qadir's induction into the Hall of Fame

Following the ICC Hall of Fame announcement on 8 November 2022, open letters have been written to the inductees by those close to them, with their reactions to the news. Here, Usman Qadir writes to his father, Abdul.
I am so proud that you are being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.It is a huge honour and an incredible achievement, and my only regret is that you are not still with us to accept this award.Son of hall of fame inductee Usman Qadir
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest legends who join the prestigious list of cricketing greats that make up the ICC Hall of Fame.
Following a voting process Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Charlotte Edwards and Abdul Qadir become inductees number 107, 108 and 109 respectively.
Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir (L), at the time of picture taken was living in Melbourne. In Picture he gives advice to England bowler Peter Such during net practice at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, prior to the start of the Fourth Ashes Test match against Australia. Credit: Ben Curtis/PA Images via Getty Images
I have tried to follow in your footsteps but I can never be you, you are a legend of this sport and in PakistanUsman Qadir
