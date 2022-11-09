"My only regret is that you are not with us": Emotional letter of the son on Abdul Qadir's induction into the Hall of Fame Pakistan’s spin bowling legend Abdul Qadir has become the country’s seventh inductee into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame to join the prestigious list of cricketers from all over the world. His son Usman Qadir is a reserved member of Pakistani T20WC2022 squad currently in Australia. He shared the emotions on the news in an excluisve talk with SBS Urdu and echoed the same sentiments in an open letter released by the ICC.