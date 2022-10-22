Rain, hail or shine, cricket fans are ready to celebrate the extravaganza

The opening macth of super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 has attracted a near capacity crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground despite lingering rain forecast. Australia is defending its title as they face New Zealand in round 12 opening macth.





Opening match has avoided any interruption but now all eyes are on MCG where arch rivals India and Pakistan are going to face each other and Melbourne has a forecast of a rainy day. Match will be played in front of a sold out crowd since additional standing room tickets released two months ago were sold within ten minutes.





Ali has travelled from Pakistan to watch the tournament and expecting a good contest.



He and his group of friends are watching round 12 opening match between Australia and New Zealand first before heading to Melbourne.



We are flying to Melbourne after watching the opening game and surely we will be heading to MCG for a big game

The previous year when India-Pakistan faced off in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE then around 167 million fans were glued to their devices and TV sets, which made it the most viewed T20 game in history up to that point.





Those who are already arrived are celebrating the event and enjoying the atmosphere despite some big matches are overshadowed by forecast of rain.





Nazia shan and her family has travelled from Sydney to Melbourne with a strong contingent of family friends.



Nazia told SBS Urdu that there is a festive atmosphere despite lingering rain.



Weather is beyond our control, but we can still celebrate the extravaganza that is bringing all of us together

Legend cricketer Shane Warne last year’s tweeted about the figure of one billion viewers across the globe watching India Pakistan match. This tweet is still echoed as a lead about Sunday’s battle that is again expected to cross over one billion viewers on TV and devices.



In the meantime, ICC's current T20 teams and players ranking might assist those who are guessing an unpredictable competition.





T20 Men's Batting Rankings



Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan is on nthe top of the point table follwed by Suryakumar Yadev of India.



T20 Men's Bowling Rankings



Aussie bowler Josh Haelwood is on top of the T20 bowlers ladder follwed by Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.



T20 Team Ranking



India with 268 rating is placed at the top of the points table of T20 ICC ranking.





India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.





Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.



