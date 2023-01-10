Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.



This comes as Australia continues to witness over one thousand road-related deaths annually.



Source: SBS National Road Safety Week is an annual initiative from the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group, partnering with road safety organisations and Government. The week highlights the impact of road trauma and ways to reduce it.

