Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Published 10 January 2023 at 3:12pm, updated 25 minutes ago at 3:17pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Available in other languages

A smart traffic system that could warn drivers about potential collisions, road accidents, hazards and congestion is closer to launching in Australia. New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.
This comes as Australia continues to witness over one thousand road-related deaths annually.
National Road Safety Week is an annual initiative from the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group, partnering with road safety organisations and Government. The week highlights the impact of road trauma and ways to reduce it.
