Australia's human rights shortcomings in the spotlight

The key issues for Australia, says the report, are rising numbers of deaths in custody, conditions in prisons and detention centres, and the government's inaction on climate change.
The report also claims the New South Wales government violated international law by imposing new laws and penalties specifically targeting climate protesters.
In addition, the report claims the federal government has failed to meet Australia’s obligations under international human rights law to prevent further foreseeable harm linked to the climate crisis.