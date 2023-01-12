Australia's human rights shortcomings in the spotlight

SBS Urdu

Detainees at the Kangaroo Point centre in Brisbane

Detainees at the Kangaroo Point centre in Brisbane Source: SBS / SBS Radio

Published 12 January 2023 at 2:18pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Rising numbers of deaths in custody, conditions in prisons and detention centres, and the government's inaction on climate change have been flagged as Australia's most pressing human rights concerns. Human Rights Watch's World Report 2023 is its 33rd report reviewing human rights practices in nearly 100 countries.

The key issues for Australia, says the report, are rising numbers of deaths in custody, conditions in prisons and detention centres, and the government's inaction on climate change.
Protest in US
President Trump on Monday threatened to deploy federal troops if state and city leaders do not act to quell acts of violence Source: AAP
The report also claims the New South Wales government violated international law by imposing new laws and penalties specifically targeting climate protesters.
In addition, the report claims the federal government has failed to meet Australia’s obligations under international human rights law to prevent further foreseeable harm linked to the climate crisis.
