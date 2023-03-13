BBC turmoil after Gary Lineker's controversial tweet

Gary Lineker holds a microphone.

Gary Lineker had responded on social media to a video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats. Source: AAP / David Davies

A decision by the BBC has sparked debates around impartiality in the United Kingdom. Renowned sports presenter Gary Lineker was forced to step down from the Match of the Day show following a tweet which criticised the government's migration policy. The public broadcaster's decision caused programmes to come to a standstill, as presenters and commentators engaged in a boycott to demonstrate solidarity with Lineker.

