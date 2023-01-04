SBS Urdu

Cabinet Papers reveal how far Howard Government went to keep asylum seekers out

John Howard

Former prime minister John Howard speaks to SBS News. Source: SBS / SBS News

Published 4 January 2023 at 11:13am
Presented by Afnan Malik
Government documents from 2002 - kept secret until now - have revealed the lengths the Howard government went to, to keep asylum seekers from reaching the Australian mainland, despite cost and human rights concerns. Listen more in this podcast.

