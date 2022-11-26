Cultural diversity missing from Australian boards

Culturally diverse people have been identified as significantly underrepresented on governing bodies. (Photo by Daniel Thistlethwaite/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Credit: Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images
Published 27 November 2022 at 3:09am
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A huge focus on gender diversity on boards over the past decade has seen a balance achieved across many sectors, according to research by Women on Boards. In contrast, culturally diverse people have been identified as significantly underrepresented in governing bodies.
Published 27 November 2022 at 3:09am
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share