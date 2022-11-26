SBS Urdu

Cultural diversity missing from Australian boards

Culturally diverse people have been identified as significantly underrepresented on governing bodies.

Published 27 November 2022
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Presented by Afnan Malik
A huge focus on gender diversity on boards over the past decade has seen a balance achieved across many sectors, according to research by Women on Boards. In contrast, culturally diverse people have been identified as significantly underrepresented in governing bodies.

