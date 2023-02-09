Culture has a varied impact on Australians' health, report
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) says chronic disease affects people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, those living in rural and remote areas, indigenous Australians and men, more than the rest of the population. Source: Press Association
When the results of the 2021 Census were released, it painted a picture of the health of Australians by offering data for the first time on ten chronic health conditions. A new report suggests some culturally and linguistically diverse communities are affected by illness more than others.
