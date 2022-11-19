SBS Urdu

Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

SBS Urdu

Deliveroo litigation

Food courier service Deliveroo's freelance deliverers gather in central Paris on August 7, 2019 during a day of protest. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 2:19am
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of delivery riders and restaurants are feeling the fallout of the sudden demise of Deliveroo in Australia. The shock move has been slammed by unions, who say workers in the gig economy deserve better treatment.

Published 20 November 2022 at 2:19am
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Man dressed as Santa Claus standing in supermarket, rear view

Will consumer Christmas spending be slashed due to cost of living pressures?

PM Anthony Albanese.

Urdu News Wednesday 16 November 2022

NSW, Victoria and Tasmania are all bracing for heavy rain and flooding over the coming days.

Urdu News Sunday 13 November 2022

Australia T20 World Cup Cricket

What is "DIL DIL Pakistan" and why it's viral in T20 World Cup?