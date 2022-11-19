Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

Food courier service Deliveroo's freelance deliverers gather in central Paris on August 7, 2019 during a day of protest. Source: AAP
Published 20 November 2022 at 2:19am
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS

Thousands of delivery riders and restaurants are feeling the fallout of the sudden demise of Deliveroo in Australia. The shock move has been slammed by unions, who say workers in the gig economy deserve better treatment.
