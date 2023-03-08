Employers should do better: new report says CALD women are needed in leadership roles

It is well known that women have long been under-represented leadership roles in Australian workplaces. But a new report from the Diversity Council is highlighting the extra barriers facing women from diverse backgrounds, and is calling for employers to do better. Get to learn more about the significance of CARM women at leadership positions in this podcast.

