Employers should do better: new report says CALD women are needed in leadership roles
Low angle view of group of people in circle and holding their fists together during a group therapy session. People with fist put together during support group session. Credit: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images
It is well known that women have long been under-represented leadership roles in Australian workplaces. But a new report from the Diversity Council is highlighting the extra barriers facing women from diverse backgrounds, and is calling for employers to do better. Get to learn more about the significance of CARM women at leadership positions in this podcast.
