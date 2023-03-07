Excess deaths in Australia in 2022 the worst in 70 years
Workers and pedestrians are seen during lunch time at Circular Quay on a sunny day under the canopy of jacaranda trees in Sydney. (file) Source: AAP / BRENDAN ESPOSITO/AAPIMAGE
A research study has found Australia recorded nearly 20,000 more deaths than expected last year, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis by the Actuaries Institute found the number is the highest recorded in Australia in more than 70 years. Health experts says there are also implications for life expectancy.
Share