Excess deaths in Australia in 2022 the worst in 70 years

AUSTRALIAN DAILY LIFE

Workers and pedestrians are seen during lunch time at Circular Quay on a sunny day under the canopy of jacaranda trees in Sydney. (file) Source: AAP / BRENDAN ESPOSITO/AAPIMAGE

A research study has found Australia recorded nearly 20,000 more deaths than expected last year, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis by the Actuaries Institute found the number is the highest recorded in Australia in more than 70 years. Health experts says there are also implications for life expectancy.

