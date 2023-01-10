I have forgotten myself: Difficulties faced by International female students with children

Mother and boy sunset. Source: Pixabay / Pixabay/Pexels
Published 11 January 2023 at 10:40am
By Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Government or universities do not offer childcare support or subsidy to International students with children irrespective of the fact whether the child was born abroad or in Australia. This results in many problems particularly for International female students who struggle to make timely progress in their studies. Listen about their journey in this podcast.
