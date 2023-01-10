SBS Urdu

I have forgotten myself: Difficulties faced by International female students with children

Mother and boy sunset. Source: Pixabay / Pixabay/Pexels

Published 11 January 2023 at 10:40am
By Nida Tahseen
Available in other languages

Australian Government or universities do not offer childcare support or subsidy to International students with children irrespective of the fact whether the child was born abroad or in Australia. This results in many problems particularly for International female students who struggle to make timely progress in their studies. Listen about their journey in this podcast.

