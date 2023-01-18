Finding common ground to really celebrate Australia

A video of a racialised verbal attack on an Aboriginal artist, which also included an attempt to remove an Indigenous flag, has gone viral.

January 26th is a difficult day for many Indigenous People, reminding them violence and a destruction of their culture. For some people, Australia Day – that is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration. For many it's the day when they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies held on this day But each year the voice to change the date gets louder. looks into why would it be a positive for migrant Australians to be allies with Indigenous Australians, and why this is so important on a day like January 26th.

