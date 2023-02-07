Pakistani former dictator's funeral plans finalised

Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf (AAP).jpg

Funeral and burial plans of former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf have been finalised. He passed away on Friday after fighting a long illness in Dubai. More in the podcast.

