Growing up, Faiza was taught a cemetery is no place for a woman. Now she works in one

Highlights Faiza Sohaib grew up in Pakistan and migrated to Australia four years ago

Working in or even visiting a cemetery is considered taboo for women in many communities

‘I was never scared, but a little nervous about explaining my job to my family,’ she says

To get to work each day, Faiza Sohaib strolls along a path flanked by well-kept gardens. The flowers and birdsong, she says, help her start her day with a sense of calmness.





Faiza works in a cemetery, something that was once unthinkable.





Born and raised in Pakistan, she immigrated to Australia four years back.





She now works as a growth and strategy analyst in Melbourne with the Southern Metropolitan Cemetery Trust (SMCT), a role she began at the height of the pandemic in June 2021.





Faiza says that, due to her upbringing, she was initially hesitant about the job.



It is true, my first thought about working in a cemetery was one of superstition, which is something I grew up with in Pakistani culture.

In Pakistan, typically only males are allowed to participate in burial ceremonies. Women generally avoid visiting cemeteries – a taboo that’s shared by many other communities.





Fazia recalls as a child hearing “old wives’ tales” of them being inhabited by demons, evil spirits or jinns .



While she thinks of cemeteries in her homeland as grey, uninviting places, Fazia says things are far different in Australia.





“Here, cemeteries are really beautiful and green, so often you don't even realise that you are in a graveyard,” she says.



‘A celebration of life’

Faiza sees cemeteries in Australia as providing a "celebration of life", with great attention is given to the surrounding environment.





“This allows the family or friends of the deceased to spend good time with their loved ones. They feel that the deceased is in a good place,” she says.



Due to her upbringing, Faiza says she was initially hesitant about the job. Credit: Supplied by Faiza Sohaib “Honestly now I don’t feel like I’m working in a cemetery. Walking through the graveyard to reach my office it feels like I’m in a botanical garden.”





She acknowledges that people mourning their loved one may feel differently, but she doesn’t feel any sense of “fear” entering her workplace.



So far it’s like any other job for me, but probably the credit also goes to the way cemeteries are maintained in Australia.

How her family in Pakistan feels about her job

Faiza says discussing her job with her family was “uncomfortable” at first.







In Pakistan, working in or even visiting a cemetery is considered taboo for women.





“Actually, when I told them that I would be working in a cemetery, it was hard for them to comprehend the type of work I would do,” Faiza says.



I had to explain that working in a cemetery doesn’t necessarily mean I have to dig graves, that there is a proper system behind these well-organised cemeteries.

However, she says that once they learned her work in the head office was largely research-based, her family was not so worried.





“Elders especially have a different view of graveyards in Pakistan, so it takes some explaining when a family member is living abroad.”



Faiza describes cemeteries in Australia as a celebration of life. Credit: Supplied By Faiza Sohaib

Planning ahead

As a migrant to Australia, Faiza knows it can be scary and overwhelming when a loved one dies.





“In Pakistan, you might have your family and extended family to guide you during your time of sorrow, but here you might not, so you might panic and this can mean your wallet takes a hit,” she says.





Financially, she believes it can be wise to book a grave in advance, as this enables you to lock in a price and avoid any market changes.



