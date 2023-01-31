How did a suicide bomber get into a Peshawar mosque?

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

In this handout photo released by Pakistan's Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said. (Pakistan's Police Department via AP) Credit: AP

Rescuers have been pulling bodies and searching for survivors after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in the volatile north-western city of Peshawar in Pakistan.

