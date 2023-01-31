How did a suicide bomber get into a Peshawar mosque?
In this handout photo released by Pakistan's Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said. (Pakistan's Police Department via AP) Credit: AP
Rescuers have been pulling bodies and searching for survivors after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in the volatile north-western city of Peshawar in Pakistan.
