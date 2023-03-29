How quarantine during Ramadan taught me resilience: A personal account
Adnan Hafeez began his fasting this week in qurentine in a Brisbane hotel after returning back Australia from overseas. Source: Supplied
Australians returning back from overseas during the coronavirus pandemic were living in mandatory quarantine for two weeks. Adnan's quarantine experience was different and somehow strange since he began fasting in isolation amid mandatory quarantine how he relates to it after three years listen in this podcast.
