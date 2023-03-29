How quarantine during Ramadan taught me resilience: A personal account

Adnan in Hotel

Adnan Hafeez began his fasting this week in qurentine in a Brisbane hotel after returning back Australia from overseas. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australians returning back from overseas during the coronavirus pandemic were living in mandatory quarantine for two weeks. Adnan's quarantine experience was different and somehow strange since he began fasting in isolation amid mandatory quarantine how he relates to it after three years listen in this podcast.

READ MORE

'My fasting experience in quarantine during Ramadan'

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan Report: Bill to curb the power of Chief Justice

Toddler obesity study

Urdu news 29 March 2023: Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

New First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf standing on an election platform in front of a banner reading "Stronger for Scotland".

Humza Yousef becomes Scotland's first Muslim leader

Ramadan connects (2).png

How Ramadan increases binding for an Australian Muslim family of a special child?