How to deal with emergency situations if you don't speak English?

Faryal Nawaz Khan, Project Manager for North East Multicultural Association (NEMA)

Australia provides numerous possibilities and conveniences for immigrants to flourish and demonstrate their potential. Faryal Nawaz Khan is one of the immigrants who participate in community service as a sign of gratitude. She provides language-diverse communities with emergency aid catalogues in their native tongues and supports non-English speakers in accessing Australia's relief programmes.

ہنگامی حالات میں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ فریال خان انگریزی نہ بولنے والے افراد کی مدد کیلیے سرگرم

