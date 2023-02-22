How to preserve Australia's indigenous languages for future generations?
Indigenous performer Jono Barney Is seen during a smoking ceremony before question time at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
There are over 7,000 spoken languages in the world and Australia's indigenous languages represent nine percent of languages that are critically endangered. Those who wish to preserve Australia's native languages are appealing for more funding and protection. This podcast expands upon it.
