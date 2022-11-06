SBS Urdu

Current Affairs: Is gulf widening between Imran Khan and the army chief?

PAKISTAN IMRAN KHAN SHOOTING AFTERMATH

epa10286558 Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and head of political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, talks with journalists at Shaukat Khanum hospital where he was admitted after suffering a gunshot wound the day before near Wazirabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, 04 November 2022. Khan suffered a gunshot wound on 03 November after an unidentified attacker opened fire on a crowded rally led by the politician in Wazirabad, officials said. The former prime minister was leading a long march from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to pressure the government for early elections in the country. EPA/RAHAT DAR Source: EPA / RAHAT DAR/EPA

Published 6 November 2022 at 4:25pm
Many political observers belive that the axis of power in Pakistan has always revolved around the office of the Army Chief and civilian government. But after an attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, some protesters have vandalized symbols of the military’s power during protest.

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa with PM Imran Khan
Credit: Community.sfu
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan holding a meeting of military and other officials
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan holding a meeting of military and other officials Source: Twitter
Mr Khan told a presser earlier on Friday that even an FIR was not being registered against the three people who he accused of ‘planning his assassination
