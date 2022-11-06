Current Affairs: Is gulf widening between Imran Khan and the army chief?

epa10286558 Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and head of political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, talks with journalists at Shaukat Khanum hospital where he was admitted after suffering a gunshot wound the day before near Wazirabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, 04 November 2022. Khan suffered a gunshot wound on 03 November after an unidentified attacker opened fire on a crowded rally led by the politician in Wazirabad, officials said. The former prime minister was leading a long march from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to pressure the government for early elections in the country. EPA/RAHAT DAR Source: EPA / RAHAT DAR/EPA