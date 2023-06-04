Hundreds killed in the deadliest train accident in the 20-year history of Indian Railways

INDIA TRAIN ACCIDENT

Rescuers examine the mangled wreck of one of the trains in a collision to find survivors. Source: AAP / EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Preliminary investigations into the cause of India's worst train crash in two decades suggest a signalling failure could be to blame for the disaster. At least 288 people were killed and more than 800 injured when a passenger train derailed and hit another train in the eastern state of Odisha. SBS Urdu talked to SBS Hindi Producer Vrishali Jain about the tragic accident.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

INDIA TRAIN ACCIDENT

بھارتی ریل کی ۲۰ سالہ تاریخ کے بدترین ٹرین حادثے میں کئی سو ہلاکتیں

MicrosoftTeams-image (9).png

'Many nations including Australia are facing the challenge of balancing relations with the US and China'

IMG_3754.jpg

Ancient Gandhari Buddhist manuscripts handed back for repatriation to Pakistan

Wanna Be Yours_ph-TGarvie_81.jpg

Theatre is playing a role in bringing communities together - Actor Oz Malik