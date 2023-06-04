Hundreds killed in the deadliest train accident in the 20-year history of Indian Railways
Rescuers examine the mangled wreck of one of the trains in a collision to find survivors. Source: AAP / EPA
Preliminary investigations into the cause of India's worst train crash in two decades suggest a signalling failure could be to blame for the disaster. At least 288 people were killed and more than 800 injured when a passenger train derailed and hit another train in the eastern state of Odisha. SBS Urdu talked to SBS Hindi Producer Vrishali Jain about the tragic accident.
