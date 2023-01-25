Dr Mahjabeen Khan on her citizenship ceremony.
Is Australia Day your preferred day for holding citizenship ceremonies?
Dr Muhammad Abu ul Fazal and his family were awarded Australian citizenship in 2022.
Australia Day is not a day of celebration for many citizens. Many people recognize it as Invasion Day to show solidarity with the aboriginal people. The Australian Federal Government has also recently announced that all councils are free to conduct their citizenship ceremonies on any day that best suits them. In this podcast, we have spoken to people who were awarded their Australian citizenships last year. Let's hear what they say about it.
