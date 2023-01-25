Is Australia Day your preferred day for holding citizenship ceremonies?

WhatsApp Image 2023-01-25 at 2.12.52 PM.jpeg

Dr Muhammad Abu ul Fazal and his family were awarded Australian citizenship in 2022.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australia Day is not a day of celebration for many citizens. Many people recognize it as Invasion Day to show solidarity with the aboriginal people. The Australian Federal Government has also recently announced that all councils are free to conduct their citizenship ceremonies on any day that best suits them. In this podcast, we have spoken to people who were awarded their Australian citizenships last year. Let's hear what they say about it.

WhatsApp Image 2023-01-25 at 2.29.32 PM.jpeg
Dr Mahjabeen Khan on her citizenship ceremony.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Meg Lanning of Australia during the First T20I cricket match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

What do the players say about the performance of the Pakistan women's cricket team?

Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next Prime Minister

Urdu News Wednesday 25 January 2023

DOMINIC PERROTTET RIGHT TO ASK SCHEME PRESSER

You can access your partner's domestic violence history under new scheme

WhatsApp Image 2023-01-25 at 2.12.52 PM.jpeg

کیا آپ چاہتے ہیں کہ آپکی آسٹریلین شہریت کی تقریب آسٹریلیا ڈے پر ہو؟