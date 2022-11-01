SBS Urdu

Meet Pakistani Hulk: An Engineer in real life and a passionate cricket lover

SBS Urdu

312483642_551446770319393_6091743636183368806_n.jpg

Pakistani Hulk is supporting Pakistan cricket team in every match in Australia since 2015. Credit: facebook/ Pakistani Hulk

Published 2 November 2022 at 9:36am, updated 2 November 2022 at 9:40am
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Fahad Malik is an engineer by profession and has been living in Melbourne, Australia for the past 12 years. Listen to his story in this podcast.

