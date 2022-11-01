Meet Pakistani Hulk: An Engineer in real life and a passionate cricket lover

Pakistani Hulk is supporting Pakistan cricket team in every match in Australia since 2015. Credit: facebook/ Pakistani Hulk
Published 2 November 2022 at 9:36am, updated 2 November 2022 at 9:40am
Presented by Afnan Malik
Fahad Malik is an engineer by profession and has been living in Melbourne, Australia for the past 12 years. Listen to his story in this podcast.
