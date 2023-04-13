Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns learns how to check a phone in during a visit to Condell Park High School. Students are shown on the left-hand side of the image.

NSW Premier Chris Minns confirmed the mobile phone ban will be implemented later this year during a visit to Condell Park High School on 3 April 2023. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

The newly-elected New South Wales government has moved quickly on an election promise, banning mobile phones in public high schools from later this year. A ban is already in place in the state’s primary schools, as well as in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania.

