Muhammad Haris talks about his debut performance in the worldcup

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan (centre) leads his team from the field following the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane, Monday, October 17, 2022. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE