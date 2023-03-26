NASA looks to Australia to join its journey to Mars

NASA ROCKET LAUNCH AUSTRALIA

A supplied image obtained on Sunday, June 26, 2022, shows the the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory of Australia. A NASA rocket will launch from the NT on Sunday night, the agency's first in Australia in 27 years and the first from a commercial spaceport outside the US. (AAP Image/Supplied by NASA via Equatorial Launch Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: NASA/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

NASA's administrator has landed in Australia, using the AUKUS announcement to bolster the argument for Australia to join the United States in the space race. The ties between the two nations are already very strong, but there's fresh momentum in the quest to send astronauts to Mars within two decades.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri - High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia

Academic performance of Pakistani students is above average: Pakistani High Commissioner to Australia

Pakistan Super League Review Cricket

Sports: Pak-Afghan historic cricket series, FIFA ended Saudi Arabia's sponsorship of FIFA Women's World Cup

Remittance; AAP

Ramadan Remittances: How Pakistanis Abroad are Sending More Money Home During the Holy Month

Canyoning Tiffany Johnson Switzerland Brave Enough Now

What is canyoning and why it is dangerous?