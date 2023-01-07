SBS Urdu

New report shows Australia's population to be older and smaller in future

SBS Urdu

Australian citizenship test

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2023 at 3:09am
By Peggy Giakaoumelos
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The government is expecting a return to pre-pandemic migration levels this year but the projections may be premature given the uncertain global environment. The projections are highlighted in a new report from the Centre for Population which has also looked at a range of other population-related data.

Published 8 January 2023 at 3:09am
By Peggy Giakaoumelos
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Urdu News Sunday 8 January 2023

Businesswoman writing in diary at home office

کووڈ لاک ڈاون تو ختم ہوگیا مگر کیا گھر سے کام کرنا ہمارہ معمول بن جائے گا؟

CRICKET AUSTRALIA SOUTH AFRICA

Usman Khawaja did it again by making a record with a historic century at SCG

The seat of the US House Speaker standing empty.

Urdu News Thursday 05 January 2023