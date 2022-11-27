Another swing of Imran Khan as he announced quitting all the assemblies

Imran Khan has become a vocal critic of Pakistan's government and its powerful military leadership since he was removed from the prime minister's office.
We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt systemImran Khan
Pakistan's former Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, center in seated, addresses to his supporters during a rally, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Khan said Saturday his party was quitting the country's regional and national assemblies, as he made his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP