Another swing of Imran Khan as he announced quitting all the assemblies

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan police commandos stand guard on a rooftop while they observe the area to ensure the security of the rally of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' party, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Khan said Saturday his party was quitting the country's regional and national assemblies, as he made his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP

Published 27 November 2022 at 4:31pm, updated 26 minutes ago at 4:35pm
Pakistan's former cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan announced that his party is quitting the country's provincial and national assemblies. He made his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month.

Imran Khan has become a vocal critic of Pakistan's government and its powerful military leadership since he was removed from the prime minister's office.
We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system
Imran Khan
Pakistan's former Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, center in seated, addresses to his supporters during a rally, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Khan said Saturday his party was quitting the country's regional and national assemblies, as he made his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP
حالاتِ حاضرہ: کیا عمران خان کا اسمبلیوں سے نکلنے کا اعلان نئی فوجی قیادت کے ساتھ نئی شروعات کر سکے گا؟



