Another swing of Imran Khan as he announced quitting all the assemblies

Pakistan police commandos stand guard on a rooftop while they observe the area to ensure the security of the rally of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' party, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Khan said Saturday his party was quitting the country's regional and national assemblies, as he made his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP