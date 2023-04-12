Pakistan report: IMF slashes Pakistan’s growth outlook to 0.5pc

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The court on Monday accepted Khan's written apology in a contempt case stemming from his outburst against a female judge that was seen as a threat, court officials and a defense lawyer said. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai) Source: AP / W.K. Yousafzai/AP

All predictions of Pakistan’s default prove false alarms: PM Shehbaz. Judges meeting after responding to an uproar over speech at the convention. Plea to remove Imran as party head referred to LHC CJ.

