Pakistan Report: Is the largest province on the brink of another constitutional crisis?

epa10370742 Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan listen to his video speech in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 December 2022. Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK provinces next Friday as he demands fresh elections. EPA/RAHAT DAR Source: EPA / RAHAT DAR/EPA
People carry a flag-wrapped casket of an army soldier killed in Monday's suicide bombing in North Waziristan, during a funeral service in his native village Mansehra, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The suicide bombing on Monday, targeted a security convoy in restive North Waziristan, the military and police said. (AP Photo/Saqib Manzoor) Source: AP / Saqib Manzoor/AP