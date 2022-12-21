SBS Urdu

Pakistan Report: Is the largest province on the brink of another constitutional crisis?

Pakistan Taliban Takeover

Local residents watch smoke rising from a counter-terrorism center after security forces starting to clear the compound seized earlier by Pakistani Taliban militants in Bannu, a northern district in the Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Pakistan's special forces on Tuesday stormed a counter-terrorism center in the remote northwest district to free several security officials who were taken hostage earlier this week by a group of detained Pakistani Taliban militants, security officials said. (AP Photo/Muhammad Hasib) Source: AP / Muhammad Hasib/AP

Published 21 December 2022 at 4:35pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:37pm
PML-N-led alliance is active to evade Punjab PA dissolution. 25 terrorists killed as bannu hostage crisis ends: ISPR.

حالاتِ حاضرہ: بنوں آپریشن خونریزی پر ختم ، کیا پنجاب آئینی بحران کی طرف بڑھ رہا ہے؟

epa10370742 Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan listen to his video speech in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 December 2022. Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK provinces next Friday as he demands fresh elections. EPA/RAHAT DAR Source: EPA / RAHAT DAR/EPA
People carry a flag-wrapped casket of an army soldier killed in Monday's suicide bombing in North Waziristan, during a funeral service in his native village Mansehra, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The suicide bombing on Monday, targeted a security convoy in restive North Waziristan, the military and police said. (AP Photo/Saqib Manzoor) Source: AP / Saqib Manzoor/AP
