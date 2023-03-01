Pakistan report: Supreme Court to rule on election date announcement delays

The Supreme Court will rule on the suo motu proceedings over the postponement of the announcement of a date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been granted bail in 3 different cases, a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued in one case. Tehreek-e-Insaf filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz in the NAB cases.

