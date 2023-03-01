Courtesy Asghar Hayat.
Pakistan report: Supreme Court to rule on election date announcement delays
epa10495481 Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan head of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) march as he arrives for a hearing at Islamabad High Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 February 2023. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on 28 February secured interim bail in all the four cases, including attempted murder and prohibited funding case in Islamabad. EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD Source: EPA / SOHAIL SHAHZAD/EPA
The Supreme Court will rule on the suo motu proceedings over the postponement of the announcement of a date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been granted bail in 3 different cases, a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued in one case. Tehreek-e-Insaf filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz in the NAB cases.
Share