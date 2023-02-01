Pakistan Report: The death toll in a suicide attack in Peshawar, Pakistan has reached 100
Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar. Source: Getty / Maaz Ali
Are the elections of provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab going to be delayed in Pakistan in the current situation? Cases and arrests against Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, after Fawad Chaudhry, is Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed next? Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has finally won the party presidency battle in the Muslim League-Q, the Election Commission has announced the reserved decision.
