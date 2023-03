Sports: Pak-Afghan historic cricket series, FIFA ended Saudi Arabia's sponsorship of FIFA Women's World Cup

Pakistan fans show support ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final between England and Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, November 13, 2022. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE