Pakistani fan's song for FIFA World Cup

Published 30 November 2022 at 12:58pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
The FIFA World Cup is celebrated like a festival in Lyari, Karachi and that's why the fans who watch the game here organize it in full force. Makhdoom Murad is also one of those who have composed a song for this World Cup.
