Pakistani fan's song for FIFA World Cup

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lusail Stadium, a venue of World Cup Final Match, is illuminated in Lusail on Nov. 13, 2022. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Keita Iijima/AP

Published 30 November 2022 at 12:58pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Available in other languages

The FIFA World Cup is celebrated like a festival in Lyari, Karachi and that's why the fans who watch the game here organize it in full force. Makhdoom Murad is also one of those who have composed a song for this World Cup.

