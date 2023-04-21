Paper lantern activity teaches children about the festive side of Ramadan

Key Points
- Paper lanterns are mostly associated with the festivities of Ramadan.
- There are many stories about how Muslims adopted the concept of paper lanterns and the most famous one is a story from Egypt.
- For children, it's not only a craft activity but also gave them a sense of togetherness.
The Islamic Museum of Australia's school holiday program this year included a paper lantern workshop where children from different cultures came together to discover the festive activity associated with Ramadan.