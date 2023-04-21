Paper lantern activity teaches children about the festive side of Ramadan

KIds showing there Lanterns

Paper Lantern Workshop for kids held at IMA Melbourne

The Islamic Museum of Australia organised a paper lantern workshop as a part of its school holiday program with the aim to enlighten kids about the festivities of Ramadan and build a sense of togetherness.

Key Points
  • Paper lanterns are mostly associated with the festivities of Ramadan.
  • There are many stories about how Muslims adopted the concept of paper lanterns and the most famous one is a story from Egypt.
  • For children, it's not only a craft activity but also gave them a sense of togetherness.
The Islamic Museum of Australia's school holiday program this year included a paper lantern workshop where children from different cultures came together to discover the festive activity associated with Ramadan.
