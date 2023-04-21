Paper lantern activity teaches children about the festive side of Ramadan

Key Points Paper lanterns are mostly associated with the festivities of Ramadan.

There are many stories about how Muslims adopted the concept of paper lanterns and the most famous one is a story from Egypt.

For children, it's not only a craft activity but also gave them a sense of togetherness.

The Islamic Museum of Australia's school holiday program this year included a paper lantern workshop where children from different cultures came together to discover the festive activity associated with Ramadan.

