Pakistani doctoral student at RMIT found an innovative way to remove microplastics from water

Researchers at RMIT University have found an innovative way to rapidly remove hazardous microplastics from water using magnets.

Researchers at RMIT University have found an innovative way to rapidly remove hazardous microplastics from water using magnets. Source: Supplied / Muhammad Haris

Published 29 December 2022 at 1:19pm, updated an hour ago at 1:25pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Available in other languages

Muhammad Haris, a doctoral student at RMIT university told SBS Urdu that they have successfully tested the adsorbents in the lab, and they plan to engage with industry to further develop the innovation to remove microplastics from waterways. Their research results are published in the Chemical Engineering Journal. Listen more in this podcast.

