You can access your partner's domestic violence history under new scheme
(L-R) Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet and New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb during the launch of the 'Right To Ask' scheme in Sydney, Monday, January 23, 2023. NSW is expanding a scheme allowing people to check their partners previous history with police.
New South Wales residents could soon be able to discover if their partner has a history of domestic violence, under a new scheme proposed by the Dominic Perrottet and his government. It would allow people in a relationship to access the domestic violence offending history of their partner, if it wins the March state election.
