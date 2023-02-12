Would you support extending voting rights to 16-year-olds?
Australian citizens over the age of 18 are required to cast votes in all levels of government, but Greens MP Stephen Bates is trying to get the voting limit for federal elections lowered to 16. SBS Urdu spoke with Australian parents of children to learn more about their thoughts on the significance of this law. Here's a podcast that can fill you in.
