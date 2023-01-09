SBS Urdu

Usman Khawaja and Sarfaraz Ahmed are praised by fans for their historical innings in undecisive matches

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed and Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrating after completing their century (AP Photo)

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a century during the fifth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Fans known as "The Richies" cheer as Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates with making 100 runs against South Africa during the second day of their cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Published 9 January 2023 at 11:20am
Sports roundup-Sarfaraz Ahmed's memorable return to Test cricket saved Pakistan from a Test defeat against New Zealand. Pat Cummins’s declaration divides fans after Usman Khawaja is left stranded on 195 not out. Pakistan Women's Cricket Team is in Australia.

Pakistan keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed rated his fighting hundred in Karachi against New Zealand on day five of the second Test as his best knock. The 35-year-old said that he never stopped putting in the effort despite being out of the team for a long time.
Speaking on Triple M Cricket after the day’s play Usman Khawaja has revealed he initiated the discussion with Australian skipper Pat Cummins and urged him to do “whatever you need to do” to win the third Test against South Africa, even if it meant the star opener missed out on a major milestone.
Starting from Friday 16 January, hosts and reigning champions Australia will host Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team for an ODI and a T20I series scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart and Canberra. The ODIs are part of the 2020-2025 ICC Women’s Championship. The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins met Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team today in Karachi and wished them good luck ahead of their tour of Australia.
