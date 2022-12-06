Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads

Road Safety Source: AAP
Published 7 December 2022 at 9:50am
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
As the first summer without restrictions since COVID-19 approaches, advocates and authorities are warning Australian families to remain vigilant on the roads. One mother, who knows firsthand the devastation that road trauma can cause, is on a mission to keep young pedestrians safe this Christmas.
