Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads

Road Safety

Road Safety Source: AAP

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:50am
Presented by Afnan Malik
As the first summer without restrictions since COVID-19 approaches, advocates and authorities are warning Australian families to remain vigilant on the roads. One mother, who knows firsthand the devastation that road trauma can cause, is on a mission to keep young pedestrians safe this Christmas.

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:50am
Presented by Afnan Malik
