Urdu News 03 January 2023: Investigations are now beginning into what caused the helicopter crash
The wreckage of a helicopter is seen following a collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Monday, January 2, 2023. Four people are dead and another 13 injured after two helicopters collided before one crashed into the Broadwater on the Gold Coast. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE
Published 3 January 2023 at 3:17pm, updated 3 January 2023 at 3:35pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) begins investigating a deadly helicopter crash on the Gold Coast, as the identities of those killed are revealed, the federal government goes against the advice of the Chief Medical Officer in introducing mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China, and in sport, Cricket Australia has inked a new seven-year $1.512 billion T-V rights deal to stay with the Seven Network and Foxtel until the end of 2031.
